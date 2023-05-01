TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $115.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,906 shares of company stock worth $2,768,893. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $89.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.