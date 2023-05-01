TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,005. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

