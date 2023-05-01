Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.81.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

