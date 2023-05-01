Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Teleperformance Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $90.46 and a 1-year high of $182.47.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $1.6933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

