TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given Maintains Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.13.

TFII traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.44. 292,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,149. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

