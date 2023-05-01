The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 18.3% in April

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after acquiring an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after purchasing an additional 314,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230,481 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.