The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Increased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $64.31. 1,325,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,127,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $278.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

