The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Short Interest Update

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

IPG stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.