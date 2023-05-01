The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 2.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Kroger by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 365,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 141,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 701,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

