The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.