The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

Southern stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.24. 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,318. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.74%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

