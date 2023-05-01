The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

TRV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

