The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of GS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,777. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

