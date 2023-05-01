Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $610.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.2 %

TMO opened at $554.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $560.07 and a 200-day moving average of $551.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.