Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0491

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $300.55 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,119,911,637 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

