Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 16,657 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.56. 86,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,045. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

