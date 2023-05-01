Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.40. 682,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,319. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

