Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Linde by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $373.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,957. The company has a market capitalization of $183.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

