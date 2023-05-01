Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $410.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.26.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

