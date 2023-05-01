Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after buying an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.14. 5,916,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,238,834. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

