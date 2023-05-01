Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.08. 706,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.