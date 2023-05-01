Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 187,842 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,514,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.26. 1,064,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

