Threshold Price Hits $0.0318 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $317.61 million and $11.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00027060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,538.25 or 1.00061144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002313 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0314575 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $10,949,764.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.