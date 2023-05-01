Threshold (T) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Threshold has a market cap of $316.18 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00027003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,244.83 or 1.00071642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03191791 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,084,505.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.