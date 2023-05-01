TNC Coin (TNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $619.15 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $619.15 million and approximately $63,612.56 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10631898 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $60,239.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

