TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Gap Down to $108.21

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.21, but opened at $81.79. TOP Financial Group shares last traded at $64.31, with a volume of 509,995 shares traded.

TOP Financial Group Stock Down 32.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

