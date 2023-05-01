Torah Network (VP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $129,618.65

Torah Network (VP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00021690 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Torah Network has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $41.15 million and $129,618.65 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.17207604 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $200,198.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

