Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$124.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:TIH traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,047. The company has a market cap of C$8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$115.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$109.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 EPS for the current year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

