Traders Purchase High Volume of Pliant Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,471 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 383% compared to the average volume of 512 call options.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. 3,479,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $129,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,830 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

