TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $776.92

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $776.92 and last traded at $776.68, with a volume of 46304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $765.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.31.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $737.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

