TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

TA opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,179,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $11,404,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 40.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $6,493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 100,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

