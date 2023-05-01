Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

TIG opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.35. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,891,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $949,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

