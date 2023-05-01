TrueFi Price Hits $0.0599 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $61.15 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,020,452,900 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,020,452,900.4328966 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05942189 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $5,275,749.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

