Uber Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 187,782 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 118,932 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.
Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies
In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %
Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,085,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,237,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
