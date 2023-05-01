Uber Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 187,782 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 118,932 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,085,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,237,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

