UBS Group AG Acquires 20,019 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NR. StockNews.com began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

Newpark Resources Price Performance

In other Newpark Resources news, Director John C. Minge purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,341.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 102,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $341.85 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.82.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter.

Newpark Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.