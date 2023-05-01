UBS Group AG Has $135,000 Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 561,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

