UBS Group AG Invests $138,000 in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCPI stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $31.87. 30,829 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

