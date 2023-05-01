UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. 48,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,571. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 13.82%.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.