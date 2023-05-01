UBS Group AG Raises Stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 167.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley purchased 2,955 shares of American National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %

AMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

American National Bankshares stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

