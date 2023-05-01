UBS Group Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $49.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eBay Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

