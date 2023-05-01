Ultra Market Cap Tops $90.62 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $90.62 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,590.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00407148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00116037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026018 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039747 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002614 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26979551 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,900,146.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

