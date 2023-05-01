Uniswap Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00018868 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and $44.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00306696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012600 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.61352796 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 667 active market(s) with $29,865,040.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.