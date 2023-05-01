United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE UPS traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $182.11. The company had a trading volume of 404,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

