United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after acquiring an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.98. The stock had a trading volume of 835,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

