United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $475.00 at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2024 earnings at $42.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $361.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

