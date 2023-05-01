United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
