Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $16.15. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 69,217 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

