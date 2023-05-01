Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $16.15. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 69,217 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.53 million, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.92.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Universal Insurance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.49%.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
Read More
