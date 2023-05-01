USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.07 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002607 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $83.11 million and $1.07 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,566.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00410362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00116529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000924 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.74557884 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,045,303.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

