Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.85. 904,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

