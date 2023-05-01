VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Holdings Lessened by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.